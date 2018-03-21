Sindh Excise Dept recovers Rs42.426b in 8 months: Chawla

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Excise Department has recovered over Rs42.426 billion during last eight months in the current financial year from July 2017 to February 2018 in heads of various taxes as compared with the same period of last fiscal year Rs37.293 billion were recovered.

This was disclosed by the Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control while presiding over a meeting here in his office here on Tuesday.

Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director Generals Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other Directors also attended the meeting.

While briefing the meeting the concerned directors informed the minister that they have collected Rs 4.669 billion was recovered in terms of Motor Vehicle Tax, an amount of Rs32.530 billion in terms of Infrastructure Cess, Rs275.159 million in terms of Professions Tax, Rs168.588 million in terms of Cotton Fee, Rs1502.816 million under the head of Property Tax and Rs35.275 million in Entertainment Duty, while the remaining amount was recovered in heads of other taxes.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has expressed his satisfaction over the recovery of the taxes and asked the officers to speed-up the recovery of the taxes and accomplish their target before the end of the current fiscal year. “It is our prime duty to get our objectives before the current financial year goes to an end and to deposit the taxes into the National exchequer,” he added.