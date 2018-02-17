Sindh Excise Dept collects Rs35.553b taxes

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh collected Rs35.553 billion during last seven months from July 2017 to January 2018 in various heads of taxes. While during the same period in last fiscal year Rs30.033 billion were collected.

This was stated by the Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla while chairing a meeting at his office here on Thursday.

Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Rs4080.766 million were recovered in head of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs.26885.339 million were in infrastructure Cess, Rs255.842 million in term of Professional Tax, Rs163.251 million in term of cotton fee, Rs133.499 million in term of Property Tax while Rs24.580 million were recovered in term of Entertainment Duty.

Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the officers and recovery position of the taxes said the officers were supposed to work harder.

He said, “The good performance of the officers brings good face of the Department to the people and hardworking officers of any Department is really an asset of the department.”

On this occasion, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui briefed Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control regarding performance of the Department.