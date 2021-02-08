Sindh E&T Dept collected Rs 52,916.823m taxes till January: Chawla

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department has collected a total of Rs 52916.823 million in taxes during the current financial year from July 2020 to January 2021. During the same period last year, Rs. 47493.427 million tax was collected.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control, Directors General Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers. The meeting was told that Rs. 5292.507 million was collected in motor vehicle tax and Rs 42870.543 million in infrastructure cess, Rs 1304.151 million in property tax and Rs 374.100 million in professional tax.