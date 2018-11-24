Sindh entrusts drinking water ro plants to Thar Foundation

Hyderabad

The Sindh Government would takeover, operate and maintain all the Reverse Osmosis (RO) drinking water plants in Thar Coal Block-II.

Thar Foundation will bear all the expenses to operate and maintain these plants at international standards.

According to announcement here on Friday, Thar Foundation’s engineering department will manage these RO plants through a team of qualified and experienced persons.

The endeavor will benefit approximately 10,000 local population in Thar Coal Block-II and adjacent areas by providing them safe drinking water complying to WHO standards.

In the first phase, eight RO Plants located in Thar Coal Block-II area have been handed over to Thar Foundation, which were earlier being operated by a GoS appointed contractor.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp