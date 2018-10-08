Sindh education minister terminates college clerk

Misbehaving with girl’s father

Sindh Minister of Education and Literacy Sardar Ali Shah

Sardar Ali Shah on Monday terminated a government college clerk in Matiari for misbehaving with the father of a girl seeking admission at the college. A video of the father, grovelling at the feet of a clerk at Tariqul Maula College in the Saeedabad area of Matiari, had gone viral on social media on Sunday.

According to video, the clerk had been dismissive towards the father when he asked him about the college’s admission procedure for his daughter.

After an exchange of hot words, the father was seen touching the clerk’s feet, “begging to secure his daughter’s future.”

The Sindh education minister took notice of the video and summoned the clerk and the father to his office, where the clerk was made to apologise to the girl’s father — by grovelling at the latter’s feet.

Later, in a press conference, Shah told the media that the clerk — Janib Kerio — was terminated from his position, while the other clerk present in the college premises, Kamran Khanzada, was also suspended.

“We terminated the misbehaving clerk from his position after he apologised to the girl’s father in the same manner. We terminated the other clerk so that others are also careful [in their conduct] in the future,” the education minister, adding that the principal of the college is also being changed.

