Sindh Education Minister enrolls daughter in government school

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

In hope to revive the vanished glory public schools and fulfilling his promise made in Sindh Assembly, provincial minister for education, Sardar Ali Shah has enrolled his only daughter in government school of Hyderabad.

Eight years old Kaif-ul-Warda was enrolled in Government School Miran Bai in Hyderabad. The minister arrived at the Government Miran Bai school along with his daughter and registered her before the principal of the institution. Warda has got admission in third grade.

Appreciating her father’s initiative, Warda said, ‘My parents received their primary education from government schools, therefore, I want to follow them.’

Sources said Sardar Ali Shah has also enrolled his two niece Umeza and Aliza in the same school.

Share on: WhatsApp