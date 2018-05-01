Sir, today I will share my and most of the students’ opinion about Sindh Education Board and through this newspaper I beg concerned authorities of SEB to fix and have a look at this side.

“Sindh Education Board” where Quantity matters more than the Quality, where the weight of the copies matter more than the matter written inside them, where the beautifully decorated headings matter more than the beautifully described matter written. Sadly here, you don’t get marks for your creativity, intelligence, your opinion but you get marks for serving the checkers with the most decorated copy, no one gives a darn about the actual answer to the question and that is the main reason why Pakistani students struggle when they fail to implement their education in universities and of course in practical life, and that’s not their fault actually, the Board is equally responsible.

We don’t trust our checkers, we’re tenser about the marks we’ll get not according to the answer, but according to the amount of stuff we write along with the answer that is simply useless and waste of time. No wonder why the condition of education in Sindh is in a constant decline and until and unless there’s a renaissance in the system of checking according to merits and not the presents, I doubt that this condition might get any better in the near future.

M BASIL KHAN

Karachi

