Recently, the Sindh Education Minister was quoted as saying that after the introduction of biometric system, almost 4000 teachers have been marked across the province as absentees. He added that out of 4000, 3000 were occasional absentees while 1000 were chronic absentees, warning them to be sacked as soon as possible. According to recent reports three team comprising educationists made surprise visits and found many teachers as ghosts.

Undoubtedly, all the concerned authorities need to warn the ghost teachers and sack them if they do not come daily. All the governments in all the provinces of Pakistan should install biometric systems in every governmental institution to identify ghost teachers and pay surprise visits to the schools to see their presence.

ZN BALCOH

Via email

