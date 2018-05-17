Sindh ED collects Rs53.053b in 10 months

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs53.053 billion under various taxes and cess during last 10 month of the current fiscal year 2017-18, as compared to Rs47.283 billion during the same period of last year.

This was stated by the Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that during current fiscal year in last ten months from July 2017 to April 2018, Sindh Excise Department has collected Rs53053.950 million in terms of various taxes, while in the same period during last financial year Rs.47283.537 million were collected.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office here which was attended by Secretary Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other Directors.

The Director-General Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh informed the meeting that Rs.5872.638 million were recovered in terms of Motor Vehicles Tax, Rs40863.021 million in Infrastructure Cess, Rs312.489 million in Professional Tax, Rs174.272 million in Cotton Fee and Rs1729.495 million were recovered in terms of Property Tax.

“The remaining amount was received in terms of other taxes while for the rapid recovery of Property Tax the advertisements have been given in leading newspapers,” he added.

Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the officers to get more than hundred percent targets before the end of this financial year so that we could be able to deposit revenue in national exchequer.

He directed the officers concerned to speed up their measures for the recovery of Property Tax and perform their duties honestly.