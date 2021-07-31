Sindh eases some lockdown restrictions after backlash from Centre

KARACHI – The Sindh government has relaxed various lockdown restrictions a day after it imposed them amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The development comes after the federal ministers including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Asad Umar, and PTI Sindh leaders lashed out at the PPP-run provincial government for announcing sweeping restrictions.

According to the latest amendment, the ban on pillion riding and small transport has been lifted in Karachi city.

“The restriction of closing time for selected essential services from 06:00 am to 06:00 pm imposed vide aforesaid order dated 30.07.2021 shall not he applicable to Dairy / Milk Shops / Bakery Shops and carriage vehicles for Dairy Products / Milk. Similarly, home delivery from restaurants as \veil as under E-Commerce shall he exempted from the restriction of the timings, provided that the entire staff working at Dairy / Milk shops and those commuting through carriage vehicles / delivery vehicles shall be fully vaccinated, carrying vaccination card for inspection by the law enforcement personnel,” the official notification read.

Fertilizer/Pesticide Shops/Warehouses / Godowns are also exempted from the timing restriction provided that the entire staff working at these premises is fully vaccinated.

Small Public Transport viz Taxi, Cab, Rickshaw, Qingqi etc may ply within the city limits. However, these vehicles shall not carry passengers more than their prescribed capacity.

Large Public Transport viz Buses, Mini-Buses and Wagons may ply within the city limits for public transportation exclusively and only to and from the designated Vaccination Centres, it said.

Moreover, these public transport vehicles shall not carry passengers more than 50% of their prescribed capacity provided that the entire staff of such vehicles shall be fully vaccinated

The restriction of not carrying more than two persons in private vehicles is waived-off. However, the number of passengers in the said vehicles is restricted to the prescribed capacity of the vehicle concerned.

