Sindh deprived of water, gas facilities: Khurho, Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to CM on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Minister for Energy, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Minister for Transport & Mass Transit. Owais Shah and former Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro told a joint press conference that people of Sindh were being discriminated against by not supplying gas, adding that PTI prior to coming into power had made tall claims to do justice and uphold rule of law but after coming at the helm of affairs, it had committed flagrant violation of article 158 of the Constitution. They said how it was possible in welfare state of Madina, the people of Sindh were first deprived of water and now being deprived of gas facilities. They said that two things were crystal clear that either PTI regime was incompetent or it was wittingly deviating from the Constitution.

They urged PM not to force the people of Sindh to take to the streets for their demands. They further said that the government of Sindh had already taken up with the matter with the Federal Govt and was also in constant touch with the stake holders and people to express solidarity with them. Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh said that they have conveyed Sindh stance to federal government and added that we would record our protest on every forum. He said that despite the promises of federal government, the gas supply has been reduced and demanded of Prime Minister of Pakistan to take immediate notice of situation and issue directives for restoration of gas supplies. He said that Sindh has no representation in oil and gas regulatory authority and Sindh has not been taken into confidence on power agreements.

