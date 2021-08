Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh on Saturday demanded of the federal government to change Chairman Indus River System Authority, the body responsible for water distribution among the federating units.

The demand was made by Adviser to chief minister Sindh on Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan over reservations on water distribution.

Wassan said that the incumbent IRSA chairman has utterly failed in providing due water share to Sindh, he should be replaced immediately.