Sindh contributing Rs749.9b in Karachi package: Wahab

Spokesperson for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that Sindh is contributing Rs749.9 billion in Karachi development package while Centre’s share is only 362.9 billion rupees. Addressing a press conference, he said that federal government will invest Rs33 billion per year and rest of the money will be invested through public-private partnership. He clarified “I am not leveling allegations against Centre but want correction of record.” He also urged everyone to stop blame game and work together for solving issues of Karachi and said that without support of federal government issues of Karachi cannot be resolved. He further said that Karachi is not only provincial capital of Sindh but it is also an economic hub. He added that Sindh government is looking towards federal government for support; however, packages for Karachi have been announced before but nothing materialized. Wahab added that recent rains have wreaked havoc in Karachi but other parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also suffered from heavy rains. However, CM Sindh visited affected areas and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal also visited the metropolis despite pain in his foot. Meanwhile in his video statement, he said that the role of the Centre and Sindh committee will be limited to consultation only. Murtaza Wahab was of the view that the committee has no role in the administrative affairs of the province and added that the issue should not be politicized. He said that the committee was formed to resolve the issues of Karachi. He further said that Karachi needs development projects and the Sindh government has joined hands with the federation in the development of Karachi.