Sindh condition worst among all four provinces: Imran

Says amnesty scheme introduced to favour thieves

Hyderabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday rejected amnesty scheme for the non-taxpayers and announced to challenge it in the court.

While addressing a news conference in Hyderabad on Friday, Imran said 57% of the budget allocated to Punjab has been spent on Lahore only.

He said that the amnesty scheme has been introduced to favor thieves. He has directed the leaders to raise the issue at every forum. Lashing out at ex-prime minister, Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif has incited people against government institutions. He said that Sindhis have also decided to not vote Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) this time.

The entire budget allocated for Punjab is spent by one person, Shehbaz Sharif, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, accusing the province’s chief minister for using the funds for development work in a select few areas. He further criticised the Sharifs saying they were fooling the public. The PTI chief said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif points fingers at institutions while Shehbaz praises them. Imran was referring to Shehbaz’s recent statement on the chief of army staff, in which he called the latter a professional and straightforward person.

About Sindh, where Pakistan Peoples Party is in power, Imran said its condition was the worst among all four provinces.

The level of poverty is the highest in Sindh where PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister were subjecting people to torture, the PTI chief said. Therefore, he added, people of the province have decided to get rid of PPP. Imran said Nawaz, Zardari and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif were involved in money laundering. The illegal transfer of money was plunging the country deeper into loans, he added.

During his news conference, Imran also condemned the Kunduz attacks saying such incidents will lead to anarchy. He added the US attacks in Afghanistan were adding to the problem.

Regarding the atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Imran said the voices against the issue should be raised across the globe.—INP