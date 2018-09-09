Sindh CM vows to introduce investment, business reforms

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is actively working to introduce investment and business-enabling reforms by deregulating the business environment and facilitating it by streamlining complex procedures.

He shared these views on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at the Pakistan South East Asia Business Forum.

Shah boasted that the Sindh government had implemented 15 procedural reforms and eliminated the need for taking NOCs from the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency and the Sindh Building Control Authority for certain categories.