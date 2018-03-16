Sindh CM visits under construction schemes roads, flyover, underpass

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah without protocol paid surprise visit of under construction underpass and roads this evening and directed Local government minister to expedite the works and complete them by the end of May.

The chief minister along with Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, DMC South Chairman Ayaz Malik visited under construction Submarine underpass. He saw the work was in progress and one side of the underpass has been opened for traffic. The chief minister directed Jam Khan Shoro to expedite the work and complete it by first week of May.

On the way, the chief minister also visited Sunset Boulevard-Gizri Boulevard flyover where most of the pillars of the flyover have been built. PD of the project Niaz Soomro briefed the chief minister through layout plan and assured him that the scheme would be completed by May 2018.

Latter, the chief minister drove through Saddar from Fuwara Chow to Zoological Garden and inspected under construction road. He directed the PD Mr Niaz Soomro to properly lay down the drainage pipes before carpeting the road from Fuwara Chowk to Zoo and back from Zoo to Fuwara Chownk. The major portion of the road from garden to saddar has been completed.

The chief minister on his way back to CM House got down at Jahangir park where visitors, men, women and children surrounded him and took selfies with him and thanked him for developing a beautiful park. The chief minister assured them that he would also build more parks in the city.

The chief minister took selfies with the visitors.

Orignally published by INP