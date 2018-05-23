Sindh CM to meet opp leader tomorrow

Caretaker setup

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As the incumbent government nears the end of its tenure, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly Khawaja Izharul Hasan on May 24 to deliberate over the interim CM slot.

Although no official names have been forwarded, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is reportedly considering Hameer Soomro, grandson of former chief minister Allah Baksh, Orthopedic Surgeon Younus Soomro and Justice (Retd) Ghulam Sarwar. Names also includ Dr Mirza Ikhtiar, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Murtaza Wahab.

MQM-P may nominate Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional PML-F has proposed Syed Ghous Ali Shah while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N have not floated any names yet.

Meanwhile in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the government and opposition are yet to reach consensus on the caretaker CM slot. Spokesperson for KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday that a meeting had been called to finalise the interim setup. He added that the provincial opposition leader will be meeting CM Khattak later today to discuss names.