Sindh CM to inaugurate 3-day 14th Build Asia expo on Dec 15

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The three-day 14th Build Asia 2018, mega event of construction industry, will kick off from December 15, 2018. The event will be inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The event will be attended by 250 delegates from 20 countries.

It will showcase modern technology for construction industry. Dr Khursheed Nizam, President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan, said that the event was being sponsored by the provincial government, the federal government and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

He said that this year the participation of foreign delegates and exhibitors was much higher than past years. Companies representing countries including USA, UK, Iran, Italy, China, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Turkey, Oman and UAE would showcase their modern technology used in construction industry,

He added. The three-day event is also organizing a seminar highlighting role of construction industry in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Build Asia expo is 14th sequel of construction material and machinery exhibitions organized by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan will display construction material including construction material, steel, PVC, marble and furniture.

Dr, Nizam said that the purpose of the event was to increase production and reduce cost of production. The exhibition will be attended by diplomats from China and other countries. It will also be attended by Pakistan Stone Development Authority, Constructors Association of Pakistan, All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, Pakistan Engineering Council. The organizers are expecting an attendance of over 50,000 in the three-day exhibition.

