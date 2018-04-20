Sindh CM threatens to stage sit-in at PM House over power outages

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday blamed the federal government for power outages in Sindh province and said that he was ready to stage sit-in at the Prime Minister House along with other political parties to raise the water and electricity woes of the province.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, the chief minister said that nothing could be achieved from staging protest at the Chief Minister House instead all political parties should join hands to stage protest at the PM House in Islamabad.

“I telephoned the prime minister for six times and had written two letters to him over the excess and unannounced electricity load shedding across the province including its provincial capital Karachi,” he said adding that there had been 14 to 24-hours black out in other parts of the province.

He said that the federal government has nothing to do with the province and they are depriving Karachi of electricity as PML-N is not voted from the city.

“The industrialists of the city are forced to shut down the factories due to the excess load shedding,” he said adding that the Sui Southern Gas Company is bound to provide gas to the K-Electric and more than 500 megawatt electricity producing units are shut down over non-supply of the gas. Over non-payment of dues issue between the KE and the SSGC, Murad said that they should resolve the issues among themselves rather than creating problems for Karcahiites.

“Why Karachiites are forced to suffer,” he asked adding that the citizens has all the right to be supplied with the unabated electricity.