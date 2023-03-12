Sindh CM threatens to ‘reject’ digital census results

Showing serious reservations over the ongoing digital census in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday made it clear that the provincial government would not accept results of the exercise if Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) demands were

not met.

Addressing an event in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said census is more important for PPP and necessary than elections. The digital process is underway and he has also written a letter to the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal.

“We want a census that no one has any objection to and our position is that the 2017 census should not be repeated, so that there are no reservations,” he said.

“We had demanded that we be shown the list of enumerators,” he said. Sindh CM requested the coalition government to not to create a situation where the census is not accepted.