‘Sindh CM’ spotted in queue at Canada’s driving licence center and netizens can’t handle it

The government in crisis-hit Pakistan continues to promote VIP culture as politicians move with big fat convoys where staff and security men follow them around as they tear through urban streets, swerve through traffic, and even got special treatment at several public offices.

This is however not the case in the western world, as top public officeholders stand with the common man, ending a false sense of privilege in society.

In a recent development, an alleged clip of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah went viral, showing the top executive of the country’s southeastern region standing in a queue. The clip shared online claimed that the PPP stalwart was at Kitchener’s driving license center with his wife for her driving license.

The rare moment saw Shah, a notable figure in Pakistani politics, standing in the queue like a common man triggered a debate online as netizens got another field day to share two cents on politicians who enjoy VIP moments every day.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry joined on the bandwagon, saying “Everyone is making a back up plan overseas, apathy of people occupying top positions in the State of Pak is beyond limits.”

Social media reactions:

