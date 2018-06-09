Sindh CM sets up Election Complaint Cell

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Fazul-ur-Rehman has set up a General Election Complain and Co-ordination Cell at CM House here.

The cell is set up in connection with public complaints regarding on-going general election activities being held in the province and to coordinate with relevant authorities/cell established by district administrations, said a statement on Friday.

The complain cell would submit its daily comprehensive report to the chief minister.

It may be noted that the public complaints will receive the complaints on the telephone numbers: 021-99202051-4, 99207349- 99207568, 99202065,Fax-021-99202007, 9202000.

Deputy Secretary (Coordination), Chief minister’s Secretariat/ House Kashif Hussain will be the Incharge of the General Election Complain Cell under overall supervision of Secretary (Coordination), CM House.—APP

