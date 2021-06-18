Sindh CM seeks WB’s help to install oxygen plant

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has urged the World Bank (WB) to allow the government to utilise $11 million saved from different WB projects for the installation of an oxygen plant and procurement of Covid-19-related equipment.

In a meeting with a WB delegation led by WB Country Director Najy Benhassine, he said the provincial government had managed to save $11m from various WB funded projects and asked if they could be “re-appropriated for the establishment of an oxygen plant and procurement of Covid-related equipment and gadgets”.

The WB country chief responded that the request was “legitimate” and would be considered favourably.

The chief minister said the pandemic had become a very “serious issue” and preparedness to provide proper healthcare was required.