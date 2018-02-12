Sindh CM seeks state funeral for Asma Jahangir

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday requested the federal government in writing for state funeral of Human Rights activist and lawyer Asma Jahangir, who passed away yesterday.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the provincial chief minister has also requested the national flag to be flown at half-mast on the day of her funeral.

Following the arrival of Asma Jahangir’s relatives and daughters in the country, the noted lawyer’s funeral has been scheduled to be held at 2pm tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Jahangir’s sudden demise saddened the people from all strata of society. The veteran lawyer passed away on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest at age of 66.

She was shifted to a hospital after she complained of chest pain where she breathed her last.

Lawyers Representative bodies have announced three days of mourning.

Orignally published by INP