Sindh CM says PPP to benefit in Senate elections from MQM-P disorder

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will benefit from the split in Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) during the Senate elections.

MQM-P showed signs of intensifying split as meeting between MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar and Rabita Committee over the issue of awarding Senate ticket to Kamran Tessori ended in a deadlock.

Dr Farooq Sattar is in favour of awarding Senate ticket to Kamran Tessori while the Rabita Committee is opposing this decision. Rabita Committee members also offered re-voting on the nominations of Senate tickets. The deadlock remained as three-member delegation who met Farooq Sattar at the MQM-P PIB Collony office could not hold successful talks as the party chief insisted on the general workers session. The session was postponed as both factions attempt at resolution through talks.

Talking to media while submitting nomination papers of the PPP leaders who will contest polls, Shah expressed hope to win all seats from Sindh in the Senate after 18 of its Senators are set to retire after the three-year tenure ends in March.

He arrived with the PPP candidates at the provincial office of Election Commission of Pakistan. Maula Bux Chandio, Raza Rabbani, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Sikandar Mandhro, Nasir Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other leaders joined him.

He said Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani will retain his position in the Upper House.

Rabbani made it clear that PPP had nothing to do with the political crisis in Balochistan.

Orignally published by NNI