Sindh CM promises a historic PSL final in Karachi

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was keen to bring international cricket back to Karachi, therefore he would provide foolproof security for the PSL final match scheduled to be held in the city on March 25.

He was talking to the Chairman Pakistan Super League (PSL) Najam Sethi who called on him along with his security team here at the CM House here on Friday. The meeting was also attended by the PCB Director Security & Anti-Corruption Mohammad Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to CM, Sohail Rajput, IG Sindh A.D. Khowaja, Home Secretary, Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, Deputy DG Rangers Brig. Nasir, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan, DIG South Azad Khan and SSP Security. Murad Ali Shah said that he has already issued necessary directives to his administration to make foolproof security arrangements for PSL final match.

“People of Sindh are excited to receive international cricket players in the city,” he said. The PSL Chairman, Najam Sethi said there should be security rehearsal for the PCB event. On this, the chief minister directed Inspector General of Police and Deputy Director General of Pakistan Rangers to make full dress security rehearsal and get it covered by the media.

“This would further develop the confidence of international cricket in our security arrangement,” he added. Murad directed the IG Police to do the drill within next 30 days as and when requested by the PCB security team. The provincial government has already provided foolproof security to two important events successfully.

They were of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Moharram Majalis and another one of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan and now this event would also be held in a successful manner. Najam Sethi informed the chief minister that they would arrange some armoured vehicles or bulletproof vehicles to transport the players from airport to hotel and to the stadium. On this, Murad directed the IG police to procure two bullet proof armoured buses. The specification of the armoured buses should be in accordance with the international standard, he said and directed the IG Police to make necessary consultation with the PCB security team for the purpose. “Mr Sethi, we would do everything whatever you want but we want you to bring international cricket back to Karachi,” he asked him in a lighter mood.

Sethi told the chief minister that the repair work of the stadium was in progress. On this IG Police, AD Khowaja suggested that the SSP security may be inducted into the team of PCB responsible for carrying out repairing work. The SSP security would suggest installation of walk through gates, Installation of CCTV cameras, construction exit and entry points in accordance with security requirement etc.

The meeting decided to involve the SSP security in the repair work. It may be noted that the PSL final match would be played in Karachi on March 25. Najam Sethi lauded the efforts of the chief minister for restoring peace in the city. “You have done your job successfully,” he said. The chief minister directed IG police, Home secretary and PCB team to coordinate with each other for further decisions.