Sindh CM orders registration of FIR against water theft

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister has directed Irrigation department to take strict action against water theft by registering FIR so that water could be provided to the tail-enders.

He took this decision on Monday while presiding over a joint meeting of Agriculture & Irrigation departments here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Minister for irrigation Khair Mohammad Junejo, Minister Irrigation Mushtaq Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Agriculture Sajid Jamal Abro and others.

The Chief Minister said that the water position in the River Indus has improved to some extent but its benefits have not trickled down to the small growers, particularly the tail-enders. “This is the issues of management and distribution of water,” he said. He added that the shortages should also be shared by the all the growers and the people living at the head of canals.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon said that there were reports of the water theft and illegal pumping of water, therefore water did not reach the tail-end. The minister irrigation and Minister agriculture also expressed the same opinion as expressed by the chief secretary.

Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah said the water position which was 35,000 cusecs in the last week has reached 41457 on Sunday and it goes on improving day by day.

Giving water withdrawal position, he said that Desert Pat Feeder withdraws 4842 cusecs, Ghotki Feeder 4608, North Western Canal 2040, Rice Canal 1500, Dadu Canal 1900, Nara Canal 8850, Khairpur Feeder East 1240, Rohri Canal 8850, Khairpur Feeder West 1060, Kalri Baghar 2450, Akram Wah 640, Pinyari 1370, New Fulelli 2125.

The chief minister directed the Secretary Irrigation department to start registering FIR against the water thieves. He also directed the police department through the Chief Secretary to support and cooperate with Irrigation officials in stopping water theft by registering cases.