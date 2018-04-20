Sindh CM lashes out at federal govt for prolonged load-shedding

KARACHI : The growing and flourishing industrial units in Karachi are totally unacceptable to some people at the helm affairs, this is why they are resorting to prolonged load-shedding just to force the industrialists to shift from Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today while addressing a programme `My Karachi Exhibition’ organized by KCCI at EXPO Center Karachi.

The chief minister said that the `Sindh-animosity’ was very much visible from the polices of the PML-N government. “This is a part of your agenda to annoy the industrialists operating in Karachi so that they shift their units from here,” he said.

He added “they don’t know the industrialists of Karachi are strong enough and stubborn and they know how to survive in difficult situation,” he said. He went on saying now they are using FIA to stop gas supply to KE so that the restored glories and industrial strength of Karachi fade away once again.

“I know what you are playing and why are you playing,” he said and vowed “we would not let you succeed in your conspiracies. The people of Sindh have first right on the gas being produced from here- this is our constitutional right and we would get our right at any cost,” he said.

The chief minister said that he was trying his best to resolve the issue of prolonged load-shedding. “My contention is very simple that the original dispute is between KE and SSGC on payment of the dues.

“This is your problem and you have to solve it- why you are punishing the people of Karachi,” he asked and assured the industrialists that he was writing another letter to the prime minister and in case he did not bother to heed towards this serious issue he would boycott the upcoming CCI meeting,” he threatened.

Orignally published by INP