Sindh CM extends Eid greetings to nation

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has extended Eidul Fitr greetings to the countrymen and wished that the event might bring joy, peace and prosper-ity for them.

The chief minister, in a message here Friday, said, “Eidul Fitr is the time for the entire Ummah to unite for the sake of brotherhood and inter-religious harmony to achieve world peace.”

He said,”We should remember the poor and needy people during our Eid celebra-tions.” Eid-ul-Fitr was a gift of Allah Al-mighty on the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, he added.

He said on the occasion of Eid “we should reaffirm the commitment that we will work for the development and prosper-ity of the country and specially the Sindh province.—APP

