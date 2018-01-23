Sindh CM directs NICVD to induct 65 more mobile chest pain units

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday ordered the National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD) to induct 25 more mobile chest pain units in Karachi and 40 more in rural Sindh.

“This is proving to be a best, free of cost and approachable service for poor and helpless patients,” he said while presiding over 77th governing body meeting of NICVD and appreciated its mobile unit services through which 1,8700 patients of chest pain have been examined and given first aid.

The board meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, MPA Dr Sohrab Sarki, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary health Fazal Pechuho, Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemi Jamali, Executiev Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar, Arif Habib and others.

Briefing the board, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar said that the NICVD had launched five mobile chest pain units in the city.

“These units were deployed in the areas of Gulshan-i-Iqbal in May, Gulbai in July, Malir in July and Nagan Chowarngi in November,” he said.

Nadeem Qamar said that 18700 patients, including 13661 male and 5039 female patients were examined by the doctors and concerned staff deployed on the mobile units. He said that among the 18700 patients, 8399 were cardiac, 10,201 non-cardiac and 8904 were referred to NICVD and 9796 were discharged.

The chief minister was told that the NICVD Satellite Center Larkana was made functional on May 13, 2017.

“This satellite has benefited 704 patient, including performing 91 angiographies, 160 early invasive, four elective PCI and 499 primary PCI. Weekly pediatric OPD is conducted there,” he said.

The CM on the pointation of the executive director NICVD said that he would provide necessary funds for completion of the reaming construction work of the Satellite center Larkana.

Giving details of NICVD Satellite Center Tando Mohammad Khan, Dr Nadeem said that it was started on October 19, 2017 and so far 303 patients have been given benefit.

He added that 80 angiographies, 101 early invasive, nine elective PCI and 114 primary PCI procedure have been performed there. He said that both adult and Pediatric OPDS and ECHOs are also being performed on a regular basis.

Giving details of NICVD Hyderabad he told the board that it started functioning from November 25, 2017 and so far it has performed over all 88 procedures, including 7 angiographies, 10 early invasive, two elective PCI and 69 primary PCIs.

Murad Shah directed executive director NICVD to put up request for funds for Hyderabad Satellite.

The chief minister and the board members appreciated the services of the NICVD and also allowed the NICVD to fill its vacant positions of specialists and other staff.

Orignally published by NNI