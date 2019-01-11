Sindh CM calls for CCI meeting over gas issue

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday has demanded to call the meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) on the issue of gas shortage in the province.

While addressing the Sindh Assembly, the Chief Minister asserted that he would write to the Federal Government to summon the meeting at the earliest.

He maintained that there are three members in CCI from Sindh belonging to three different parties.

We expect that these members will favour this cause as their own to have the issue resolved, Sindh CM expressed hope.

The Chief Minister while being optimistic said that the Federal Government will give Sindh its rights as per the law and constitution.

He was of the view that problems of provinces cannot be solved without active interest of the Federal Government.

Talking about the power generation issue, the Chief Minister informed the House that power generation from Thar Coal will start from next month.—INP

