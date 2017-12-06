Sindh CM assures SCP to execute a doable plan for potable water

KARACHI :The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Wednesday assured Supreme Court of Pakistan to devisean executable plan and its implementation with regard to safe, potablewater for the citizens of the province. Shah was summoned by a three member bench of Supreme Court ofPakistan (SCP), headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Mondaywith regard to Constitutional Petition No.38 of 2016, filed byAdvocate Shahab Osto, to provide clean water and safe environment to

Orignally published by APP