Sindh closes all educational institutions as Covid pandemic worsens

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced to close all educational institutions across the province amid rising number of coronavirus cases as Pakistan battles with third wave of the pandemic.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday to review the coronavirus situation in the province.

Sindh Government spokespersons Murtaza Wahab in a series of tweets said, “All #SindhGovt offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20% only. All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases”.

“Intercity public transport will be closed from 29th April in the province of #Sindh,” he added.

Urging people to follow SOPs in order to slow the spread of the virus, he wrote: “Situation is very alarming & Govt may have no other option but to take stricter decisions if people dont act responsibly”.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

According to reports from Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 70 more people have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus to 17,187. Meanwhile, over 4,800 new infections have been registered throughout the country.

In the last 24 hours, 50,161 tests were conducted, with 4,825 tests returning positive, according to official reports.

As of today (Monday), Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity score is 9.61 percent, with 89,219 active incidents.

The new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Pakistan to 800,452, with 285,542 in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier on saturday, Pakistan recorded 157 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

