Staff Reporter

PPP, which is the largest ruling party in Sindh, is fail to improve some major issues like food insecurity, disease, early marriage and malnutrition. Malnutrition is the massive issue in Sindh in present days.

The death on Saturday of six in front in thar, because of malnutrition condition, was a grim reminder of alarming level of child undernourishment in Sindh. Evidence of child neglect has been appeal for year in thar where malnutrition has been linked to the death of at least 155 children so for this year; almost 50 facatities occurred in March alone.