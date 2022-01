Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday contracted Covid-19 and quarantined himself at his official residence.

After the top bureaucrat of the province contracted coronavirus, the Sindh government handed over the additional charge of chief secretary to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Qazi Shahid.

Mumtaz Shah is an officer of grade-22 and belongs to Pakistan Administrative Services and has been serving in Sindh as top bureaucrat since 2017.