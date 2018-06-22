Sindh Chief Minister visits election complaint cell

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazul-ur-Rehman on Thursday visited Election Complaint Cell established at CM House and issued directives to the concerned staff for computerization of the complaints record and redressal of the complaints on top priority basis.

On the directives of the caretaker chief minister, an Election Complaint Cell has been set up. An officer of grade BPS-18 heads the cell to entertain complaints regarding election process. Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput briefed the chief minister about the facilities made available at the Complaint Cell.

The chief minister checked the record of the complaints and their onward transmission to the concerned authorities for redressal. He also issued directives to all the departments to cooperate with the complaint cell for redressal of general public complaints and the complaints regarding election process. Phone numbers of the complaint cell are 021-99207349, 99207568, 9920 2065, 99202080, 99202 081, Fax 99202000 and 99202007.