Sindh Chief Minister claims budget to be public friendly

KARACHI :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech here on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) government has set a strong precedent of presenting public friendly budgets during past five consecutive years. The sixth budget being presented before the house for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018-2019 was claimed to be equally focused on resolving the problems faced by the masses. “We have done our utter most to provide needed relief to the people in general,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah. The budget announced with a total outlay of Rs.1.04 trillion was said to include a 10 percent increase in the salaries and pension of the public sector employees coupled with creation of around 46,000 new jobs. Special provisions were said to be also made for people with limitations including those with physical/ visual/ hearing and speech incapacities.

