Sindh cabinet to be in place within two days: Fazal

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that he did not foresee delay or postponement of general elections.

He was informally talking to a group of journalists after taking oath as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister at Governor House here on Saturday.

Brushing aside the impression of delay or postponement of the general election, the caretaker chief minister said it [election] would be held in time. “I am thankful to the outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader for showing their trust and confidence in me,” he said.

Talking about the caretaker cabinet, Fazal-ur-Rehman said that he would appoint a balanced caretaker cabinet within next two days.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Governor House administered the oath to Fazal-ur-Rehman as a caretaker chief minister.

The ceremony was attended by outgoing chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, former provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and others.

The DG Ranger, the IG Police, chairman P&D and secretaries of different departments also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon conducted the oath-taking ceremony.

The caretaker chief minister was given a guard of honour when he arrived at the CM House. He assumed his office and was briefed by his Principal Secretary Aijaz Ali Khan.

Fazal-ur-Rehman is a former civil servant and has served Sindh as chief secretary twice. He is widely respected.