Sindh cabinet to auction ten years old luxury cars

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Committee on luxury vehicles chaired by the Minister Mines and Minerals Development Sindh Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani held in the new Sindh Secretariat Karachi. The meeting was informed about the details of luxury vehicles in different departments of Sindh Government. It was decided to auction of over 10 years old luxury cars, but this process would be initiated after deciding on providing a replacement to such officers who are entitled of using these vehicles and also what impact such a move would have on the exchequer.

The meeting sought details of the luxury vehicles being used by the Sindh government. It was agreed that those luxury cars which are more than 10 years old may be auctioned. However, before such an action, it would be assessed which vehicle would be provided to officers as replacement, and how much a new vehicle would have burden on national exchequer.

The meeting was apprised that the Sindh cabinet has already imposed a ban on the purchase of new vehicles in line with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting stressed that complete implementation of the apex court’s directives should be ensured. The next meeting of the cabinet committee has been convened again after two days.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Minister Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Noor Alam, Secretary Home Sindh Abdul Kabir Qazi and Secretary General Administration. Sindh Sajid Jamal Abro attended.

