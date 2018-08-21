Sindh cabinet proposes to convert Governor House into a museum

Staff Reporter

The Sindh cabinet on Monday proposed to covert Governor House into a museum and it land as public park if the Governor chose to vacate it

The cabinet, in its first meeting, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took some important decision such as declared Thar and part of Umer as drought hit area, decided to allocate land for graveyard in Karachi and also decided to establish a desalination plant to provide drinking water to people of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by all eight ministers, two advisors, chief secretary, IG police and concerned secretaries.

The cabinet members took up the issue of Governor House and said that the federal government has decided to vacate the Governor House. Therefore, necessary decision about the Governor House may be taken. At this the chief minister asked Senior Member Board of Revenue Iqbal Durani about the title of the property of the Governor House.

The chief minister was told that the Governor House/ property belongs to Sindh government. The cabinet proposed to covert Governor House into a Museum and it land as public park if the Governor chose to vacate it.

The Sindh Chief minister said that the last government [of PPP] had passed a three months budget to enable the caretaker government to make necessary expenditures upto September 2018.

“Now, we have to make new budget before Sept 30 and present it in the house. “The financial situation of the province is not so good because the funds we were expecting from the federal government have not been received,” he said and talking about Suo Moto case regarding utilization of luxury vehicles, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the chief secretary to put the item in the agenda of the next cabinet so that appropriate decision about the vehicles could be taken.

Taking serious view of water supply schemes in Karachi, the chief minister directed minister local government to start work on war footings to install desalination plant in Karachi so that water issue of the city could be resolved as soon as possible.

Home Secretary and Inspector General of Police briefed the cabinet about law & order situation in the province.

Law & Order: Home Secretary Mohamad Haroon told the meeting that over all law & order situation in the entire province was well under control. The meeting was told that necessary instructions have been issued to commissioners, DCs, IG police, DIGs regarding law & order, cleanliness and other arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha. All the DCs have been authorized to issue licenses to dealers/charities to purchase and sell hides/skins during Eid after necessary verification and completion of legal formalities.

The cabinet was also informed that SOP /Zabtaita-e-Akhlaq regarding skin/hides issued in the both English and Urdu. The list of banned organisations (Schedule IV) has been publicized and provided to all the concerned authorities so that strict vigilance could be made on their activities.

IG Police briefing : The IG police briefing the cabinet about over all law and order situation said that movement on Sindh-Balochistan and Punjab borders in being monitored. The chief minister told the IG that on the eve of last Eid-ul-Azha terrorist has detonated a blast in Shikarpur, therefore the police should take strict measure in the entire belt of Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Dadu and near by other districts.

Water position : Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah briefed the cabinet about water position. He said that water shortage rice crop has suffered huge loss.

It may be noted that The Kharif seasons tarts from April 1 and continues upto September 30. The early kharif starts from April 1 to June 10 and the late Karif is between June 1 to September 30. The early kharif supplies are dependent on stored water in the reservoirs and inflow at rim stations.

The IRSA forecast issued in March was too optimistic. They told that in Sindh and Punjab that there would be 31 percent water shortage in early kharif, 10 percent shortage in late kharif, KPK and Balochistan were exempted from the shortage. Then the IRSA issued another revised shortage to 42 percent while the actual shortage was recorded at 58 percent.

The meeting was told that before entering into early Kharif both, Tarbella and Mangla went dry in first week of March 2018. Tarbella got empty touching Rs1386 and Mangla touched dead level at RL 1050.

The cabinet was told that Tarbella has present capacity of 6.05 and the storage as of April 1, 2018 was zero while the present capacity of Mangla is 7.40 and its storage as of April 1, 2018 was also zero. Inflows at Rim Stations in 2017 was one of the driest years and this year was even worse.

The water shortage in April 2018 was 45 percent, in May 53 percent, June 38 percent July 14 percent and August 25 percent.

