Sindh cabinet passes resolution against indian aggression, approves export of 0.5m tons wheat on open sale

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh cabinet which met on Wednesday under the Chair of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has passed resolution against Indian aggression and condemned the Indian violations of line of control in strong words. Chief Minister Sindh during the meeting informed that Pakistan Air Force shot down two jets who crossed the LoC today.

The Sindh Cabinet praised the retaliation action of Pakistan Air Force and added that whole nation standing behind our armed forces. This was stated by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab while briefing media persons regarding Sindh Cabinet decisions at Committee Room of Sindh assembly.

The advisor said that that 9 points agenda was on card in today’s meeting while five additional items were included in the agenda of the meeting. He informed that Sindh cabinet has approved that decisions of Sindh cabinet would now be communicated to Governor Sindh through Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Wheat Procurement Target: He said that Sindh cabinet approved export of .5 million metric ton of wheat on open sale and in this regard a three member committee has been formed headed by Minister for Food including Secretary Food and Secretary Finance as its member to prepare recommendations within three days. The committee would also facilitate traders to export wheat.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he himself would raise this matter with federal government for permission of export of wheat. He said that meeting discussed thoroughly the procurement of wheat target for crop 2018-19. The meeting was informed that 0.8 million metric ton stock would be available at the end of current season. Sindh Food department had a loan of Rs. 136 billion of banks and it paid off Rs. 35 billion to banks. The most of cabinet members opposed the procurement of wheat stating that it benefitted large scale land owners. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that decisions regarding procurement of wheat target would be taken after the situation of export of wheat and the decision has been put off till the next cabinet meeting which would be convened within a week.

Provincial Grid Company: Advisor Information added that after the success story of Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company, Sindh cabinet has decided to establish Provincial Grid Company. He said that meeting was informed that Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company managing transmission line from Nooriabad to Karachi successfully and earned profit of Rs. 389.291 million during January to December 2018 period. Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh told that after success story of public sector Transmission Company, they wanted to establish Commercial Provincial Grid Company to purchase electricity from wind power project. Imtiaz Shaikh further added that license for company would be obtained from federal government and added that company planned to establish 220 KV grid station in Nooriabad.

Sindh Public Finance Administration Act, 2019: The Advisor said that meeting reviewed the Act thoroughly adding that Sindh government was introducing reforms in the act so as to bring transparency and simplicity in audit and receiving and disbursement of loans.

He added that Chief Minister Sindh was of view that District Accounts Officers should belonged to provincial government and in this regard Secretary Finance Department given task to prepare report in this regard. He said that Sindh cabinet discussed the cut in the tax waiver/ exemptions.

SRB recommended tax on group insurance which was differed by the cabinet. He said that Sindh Public Finance Administration Act 2019 was approved in the meeting. Abdul Majid Burgari Institute of Language Engineering Act, 2019: Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed that Abdul Majid Burgari Institute of Language Engineering Act, 2019 and Service Rules 2019 has been approved in the meeting and added that Abdul Majid Burgari has transformed Sindhi language on Unicode which paved a way for advancement of Sindhi language on computer.

Share on: WhatsApp