Sindh cabinet opposes privatization of PIA, PSM

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Cabinet has resolved to strongly oppose the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Steel Mill and Lakhra Cola Power Plant.

He was chairing the Cabinet meeting at New Secretariat here on Monday. The cabinet started with recitation from Holy Quran and then fateh was offered for Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and Asma Jahangir.

He said the workers of Pakistan Steel Mills were starving for non-payment of their salaries. The federal government deliberately turned the once profit-making organization of steel mill into losses.

The same has been done with PIA. “We are very much clear that the land of Pakistan Steel Mill would automatically return to provincial government if it is privatized,” he said, adding, the federal government would have to safeguard the interest of the workers of PIA, Pakistan Steel and Lakhra Coal-fired power plant. The Sindh government would resist their privatization, he said.

The cabinet unanimously authorized the chief minister to give a clear message of the cabinet to the federal government.

The police rules were discussed in details and finally, an argument emerged that the matter was sub-Judice in the Supreme Court, till the court decides the appeal of Sindh government the matter would remain differed.

The cabinet discussed the draft law regarding Public Sector Universities of Sindh and approved it.

Under the new draft law, the appointment of vice chancellor, deans and Pro-vice chancellor would be made by the chief minister and the Governor being chancellor would confer honorary degrees.

The appointment of the registrars and controller of examinations would be made by the syndicate on the recommendation of the selection committee. The cabinet approved the draft law and decided to send it to the standing committee for higher education.

The amendment in the charter of Ziauddin University was also approved. The cabinet also approved Rules of Sindh Coal Authority, 2017.

The cabinet was told that the Nooriabad Power Project was operating at its full capacity and it was supplying 100 MW of electricity to K-Electric..

The cabinet also discussed a revised amendment to Sindh Mining Concession Rules, 2002 and approved it.

Secretary Zakat, Usher and Religious Affairs Riaz Soomro briefing the cabinet about legislation on Ruet-e-Hilal said that in order to maintain unanimity on all religious occasions nationwide and regulate Ruet-e-Hilal arrangements the federal government has prepared a draft law. They have requested the provincial governments to pass a resolution thereby allowing the federal government to legislate on their behalf for Ruet-e-Hilal.

The other provincial assemblies have already passed such resolutions therefore Sindh assembly may also pass the same resolution. The cabinet approved the proposal and directed the Zakat & Religious affairs department to submit the resolution in the assembly.