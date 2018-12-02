Sindh cabinet okays increase in minimum labour wages

Anti-encroachment affectees rehabilitation soon: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information and Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that with the approval of the cabinet a sub-committee has been formed to look after the financial matters of the province.

Briefing media after cabinet meeting, he said the committee comprising of Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development & Katchi Abadi Departments Saeed Ghani, Minister for Works & Services, Prison, Religious Affairs and Forest & Wildlife Departments Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Minister for Energy Department Imtiaz Shaikh will approve the future expenditures of the government.

The meeting of the cabinet presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was attended by all the provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary, Inspector General of Police and other relevant officials.

The Adviser said the cabinet has approved the increase in the minimum wages of the laborers. It will be now 16,200. While approval to the increase in the wages of the highly skilled and skilled labourers also got nod from the cabinet members, the adviser informed.

According to the Adviser the cabinet formed a committee to look into “Sindh Reproductive Healthcare Rights Act 2018”. The Act gave protection to the basic rights of the mother & child. The principles of family planning were also devised in accordance with the SRHR Act.

The Adviser informed the journalists that the new name for the Department of Sindh Katchi Abadi will be “Human Settlement Spatial Development and Social Housing Department”.

The Adviser told that the Chief Minister also ordered to protect the human settlements while obliterating the encroachments. He also asked Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Mayor Karachi to devise a rehabilitation plan in this regard and present it before the cabinet at the earliest.

Responding to a query, the Adviser told that the Information Department will devise a legislation regarding the payment of salaries of the employees of the media houses. To another question, the Adviser said that the Governor Sindh had never been the part of the apex committee, though he was invited to attend few of the meetings in the past.

