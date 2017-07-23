Sindh Cabinet discusses governors observations

Karachi

Sindh Cabinet after thoroughly discussions have taken some important decisions which include of Sindh Accountability Agency, repeal of removal from Service Ordinance, enhancement of differently abled (disabled) persons quota in government jobs and approval of captive power plant subsidy bills. The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at New Sindh Secretariat this evening.

The cabinet discussed the observations of the Sindh Governor on The Sindh Accountability Act 2017 passed by Sindh Assembly. The Sindh Governor raising some constitutional observations has called upon the provincial assembly to reconsider the bill and reject it. The cabinet discussing the observations of the Sindh Governor unanimously approved the drfat bill and referred it to the provincial assembly.

Sindh Accountability Act 2017 would apply to all office holders who are performing their functions in connection with affairs and employment of the government funds in the Province. The Sindh Accountability Agency would be headed by its Chairperson. There would be an Accountability Commission consisting of Chairperson of the Agency; Advocate General, Prosecutor General of the Agency; Director General of the Agency; Director, Investigation to review the progress of cases of corruption.

The Chairperson would be a Judge of Sindh High Court or is qualified to be the Judge of High Court; civil servant of grade 21 or above with proven competence, good reputation and high integrity. Chairperson of the Agency shall be nominated by a parliamentary Committee of Sindh Assembly consisting of six members, three each from treasury and opposition named by the Leader of the House and the leader of Opposition. The Committee shall be headed by the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

The Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Act, 1991 and Rules made thereunder have been repealed. All cases pending with the Anti-Corruption Establishment under the repealed Act; employees recruited by the Anti-Corruption Establishment and all assets and liabilities, including furniture, fixtures machinery and vehicles shall stand transferred to the Agency.

The other items discussed was the establishment of “Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory” at Karachi with the objective is to create a facility for forensic examination of material, documents etc. for presentation before Courts, Tribunals or other legal authorities.

In the lab there would be different facilities such as audio-visual analysis, Computer Forensics, crime Scene & death Scene Investigation; DNA & Serology, Forensic Photography, Narcotics, Toxicology, Trace Chemistry, Polygraph; Fire Arm & Tool Marks; Latent Fingerprints; Pathology and questioned Documents. It may be noted that PC-I of the Laboratory project has already been approved at an approximate cost of Rs. 2.7 billion. The project will complete in 30 months. The cabinet approved the Sindh Forensic Science Agency Act 2017” for its placement before the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

The cabinet also discussed Enhancement of quota for disabled persons from two percent to five percent. Under the Sindh Civil Servants Act, 1973 there is to percent quota of disabled persons in government jobs which the cabinet increased to five percent. The cabinet approved the placement of the amendment before the Assembly.—NNI