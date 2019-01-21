Sindh cabinet discards 100 year old punitive Prison Act

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The provincial cabinet of Sindh taking a historic decision on Monday discarded over 100 year old punitive Prison Act of 1894 and approved Sindh Prison & Correction Act-2019.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at 7th floor of the New Sindh Secretariat and was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and concerned secretaries.

The cabinet in its start approved the minutes of the last cabinet meeting and discussed Sindh Prison & Corrections Act-2019.

Prisons & Correction Act-219: The Chief Minister said, the purpose of the Prison system is to contribute to the maintenance and protection of a just peaceful and safe society by enforcing sentences given by the courts, confining all prisoners in safe custody whilst ensuring their fundamental rights and enshrined in the constitution and assisting the welfare and rehabilitation of prisoners and their reintegration into the society as law abiding citizens through provision of reformation programme. “Therefore, we have to make our Act and rules accordingly,” he said.

Secretary Home Kazi Kabir briefing the cabinet about the issues in the previous Prisons Acts of 1894 said it was primarily punitive in nature and it lacked certain aspects such as reformation, adequate security, clarity on policy and management and also lacked core focus on development of prison human resources.

Minister Prison Syed Nasir Shah spelling out silent features of the draft act said it has 14 chapters and 84 sections in which purpose of prison system, basic principles and definitions have been given clearly. He added that the new Act (Chapter 2) deals with declaration of prisons, sub-jail, judicial lock-ups.

Chapter -3 deals with establishment of Prison policy board and management committees, Chapter-4 contains duties of IG and other officers and with establishment of Prison Training Academy, recruitment, transfer, posting, discipline and performance and powers of officers and the medical officer.

Chapter -6 contains treatment of lawful custody under which UTPs to be treated differently from convicted prisons. Admission process, rights of inmates, security classification- high, medium and low, introduction of biometric, rights to lawyer and legal aid and undergo on health examination on admission are given in this chapter.

Chapter 6: It segregates prisoners on the basis of gender, age, conviction status, danger, condemned and with contagious diseases etc.

It also has the clauses of adequate diet provision- needs of the patients, pregnant women, children and religious requirements, entitlement of one-hour daily exercise.

Chapter-7 is about transfer of prisoners – inter-provincial, international, extradition etc, Chapter-8 about discharge or early discharge of a prisoner for certain reasons of incapacitated, incurable, infirm, above age of 65 and good conduct rules.

