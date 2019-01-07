Sindh cabinet cancels allotment of 70,000 acres of forest land

Karachi

Sindh Cabinet taking a clear cut and historic decision has cancelled illegally allotted 70,000 acres of forest land and approved vacation of 145,245 acres illegally occupied by influentials.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told the Forest department to get support of Police and Rangers for vacation of illegal occupation over an area of 145,245 acres for which he would issue necessary instructions.

He was presiding over the cabinet meeting here at New Sindh secretariat on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, all provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants.

To a question of the chair, Minister for Forests Syed Nasir Shah said that 13,000 acres have been retrieved from the illegal occupants and action was being taken for retrieval of the remaining land.

AT this the chief minister directed him to start operation against illegal occupants of the forest land for which he would provide him police and Rangers force.

Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh told the cabinet that 757 families inhabiting in one kilometre radius of Gorano Dam and Dukkur Chho pond should be considered as affected people apart from those 471 who have been displaced due to development/excavation of Thar Coalfield Block-II.

The chief minister said that these affected people have every right to be compensated. The cabinet approved Rs900 million as donation for Thar Foundation which would be giving Rs100,000 annually to each and every affected family for the next 30 years. The Thar Foundation would invest the amount and start paying compensation to the affected people of Gorano and Dukkur Chho.

The cabinet also approved a compsation of Rs100,000 to 471 affected families of Thar Block-II. This compensation would be paid by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company because they were lease holders.

These 471 families are also being provided one house in two different villages, Senhri Dars and Tharyo Halepoto.— INP

