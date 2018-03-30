Sindh Cabinet approves amendment in WPHO

Staff Reporter

Sindh Cabinet which met at New Secretariat under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved amendment in the West Pakistan Highways Ordinance (WPHO) to the extent to provide for construction of any permanent or temporary structure within 50 meters from the middle of the Super Highway, now M9, on its right and 50 meters on its left being right of way of the M9 Project.

The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary Rizwan Memon and concerned secretaries.

The ordinance as amended and approved by the cabinet would be called West Pakistan Highways (Sindh Amendment) Act 2018. The meeting was told that after the construction of Super Highway into M9, the right of Way was being expanded to hundreds of meters without any justification. In other provinces where motorway or Super Highway have been built only 50 meters right way on its, both sides have been Allah cater. Therefore, the same standard is being also adopted here. The amendment as approved by the cabinet was referred to the provincial assembly for discussion and approval.

Wheat For Thar: The cabinet also discussed the drought-like situation in Thar and called for distribution of free of cost wheat among the people of Thar. The chief minister pointed out that a similar drought-like situation also prevails in Achhro Thar, Kachin and Kohistan.

Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting that the chief minister had formed a committee under him to assess the situation in Thar.

He had held a meeting with all the stakeholders in DC Office Mithi. They told him that Thar received downpour but those rains were not enough for crops. He also said that the free distribution of wheat in different phases has improved nutrition among the people of the desert has reduced the overall mortality rate.

The canines approved a free distribution of wheat at one bag per family among the people of Thar. In the desert area of Umerkot, Achhro Thar, Kachho and Kohistan wheat distribution mechanism would be evolved by a committee headed by Senior Minister for Food Nisar Khuhro.

It may be noted that from 2014 to 2017 free of cost 1,876,378 bags of wheat has been distributed in 11 phases. The total cost of the wheat comes to Rs6.6 billion.

Water Commission: The health department took an item for relaxation of SPPRA Rules for procurement of eight incinerators for Rs227.96 million and three ultrafiltration units for Rs52.315 million. The total amount comes to Rs280.281 million which may also be sanction outside the budget.

Secretary Health Dr Fazal Pechuho told the meeting the Water Commission has directed him to expedite the procurement, therefore necessary permission and approval may be accorded. The cabinet approved the procurement of necessary machinery, approved the budget and also allowed the health department to open LC and SPPRA Rules were relaxed to expedite the procedure.

Regularisation of Vet: Sindh Cabinet was told that 145 veterinary officers hailing from different districts of the province were appointed on contract basis on a fixed pay of Rs50,000 for male and Rs60,000 for female veterinary officers for a period of three years in 2015. The contract of these doctors has been extended for one more year until June 2018.

The cabinet on the recommendation of Livestock department approved regularisation of the services of Vet Officers and referred their draft bill to Sindh Assembly.