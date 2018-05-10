Sindh budget today

Karachi

Sindh government has announced to present the provincial budget today (Thursday).

Sindh government had to present the budget for financial year 2018-19 on May 5, however government backtracked from its decision, now it has announced to unveil budget today.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who has the charge of

Finance Minister, will present the budget tomorrow, in this regard session of the assembly has been summoned.

Earlier, senior PPP Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday rejected the Federal Budget, which was recently presented by the incumbent PML N government. During a session of the assembly held in the federal capital today, Shah said that the government had no right to present a full year’s budget when its tenure was due to end on May 31.

“We consider it (budget) unconstitutional and reject it,” “Budget allocation is serious business, you can’t just present it to get it off your shoulders,” he lamented.—INP