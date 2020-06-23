Sindh budget copy paste of previous budgets: PTI MPA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member Sindh Assembly Sidra Imran while addressing the budget session of Sindh Assembly said that this is the budget deficit budget of Sindh government. The budget is the plan of the province. The revenue and expenditure of the province is included in the budget. This budget is just a copy and paste budget. The budget does not have the priorities of the province. Millions of children are out of school. 83% of the people do not even have access to drinking water. She further said that 65% of the revenue of the province is coming from the federation. Schemes are kept in the name of PPP leaders. It is unfortunate to say that even that scheme is not completed. The CMr will fulfill the promises he made last year. The entire budget is being spent on bureaucracy, only cuts in development. He further said that the budget did not say how many new hospitals have been built. How many new classrooms have been built? Only 33% of the annual development budget was spent. This proves how serious the provincial government is. This is the story in every budget of the last 12 years. It is a mockery of the constitution to give PFC to the province. MPA Sidra further said that this session has been reserved in the House for us to discuss the budget. Here the women of the opposition are humiliated and we strongly condemn it.