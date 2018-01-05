Sindh Bank sponsors Children Park at UoK

Staff Reporter

Dr Ishtiaq Hussain Qureshi Children Park has been inaugurated at University of Karachi. Sindh Bank Ltd sponsored the construction of park. UoK Prof Dr.Iqbal Azhar expressed great pleasure on the efforts of Sindh Bank to cooperate in such event and hoped that Sindh Bank will continue its cooperation for such social activities in future.

The officials from Sindh Bank included Head of HR Khawaja Tajammul Hussain, Head of IT Anis Iqbal and GBH Abdul Rauf Chandio also attended the event.